Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.06 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

