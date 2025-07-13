Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $437.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $438.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

