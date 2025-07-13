Asset Dedication LLC Sells 971 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $319.49 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

