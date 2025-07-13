Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

