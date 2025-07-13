Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $467.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.