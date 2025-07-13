Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.62. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

