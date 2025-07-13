Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $757,892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $182,882,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.5%

Target stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.