Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8%

PHM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

