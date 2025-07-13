Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.63 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

