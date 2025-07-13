CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

