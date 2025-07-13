Cwm LLC Buys 2,706,726 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8,652.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,738,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706,726 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $72,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

