Cwm LLC Has $112.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.67% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $112,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

OEF opened at $307.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.28 and a 200-day moving average of $284.27.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

