Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 254 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

