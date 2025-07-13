Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Trimmed by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $74,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

