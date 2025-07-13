Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

