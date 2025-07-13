New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $232,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $512.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

