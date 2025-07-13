Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,215 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 409,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.