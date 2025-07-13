Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,215 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 409,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
