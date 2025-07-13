TFR Capital LLC. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

