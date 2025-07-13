Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,234,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBH opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

