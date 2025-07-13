TFR Capital LLC. Sells 414 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TFR Capital LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.