TFR Capital LLC. Purchases 42,966 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.1% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

