Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $142.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

