Cwm LLC Has $41.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,161 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,785,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $67.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

