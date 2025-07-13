A&I Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

A&I Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

