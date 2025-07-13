A&I Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,156 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG)

A&I Financial Services LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. WK Kellogg makes up approximately 0.5% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,779 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. WK Kellogg Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 103.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Read Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.