Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,522 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,494,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 650,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

