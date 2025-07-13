Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,893 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

