Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,147,000 after buying an additional 384,285 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $134.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

