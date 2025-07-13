Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

