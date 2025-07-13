Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RTX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

