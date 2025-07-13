Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $277.66 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

