Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
