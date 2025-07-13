TruNorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

