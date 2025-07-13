Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.42 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

