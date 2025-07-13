Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

