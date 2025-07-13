Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $53.75

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Corning by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

