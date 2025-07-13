SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

