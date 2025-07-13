Westmount Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

