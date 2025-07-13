Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 270.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.33.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $924.58 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $932.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $826.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

