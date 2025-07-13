MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,533 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Stryker comprises about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $389.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.14. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

