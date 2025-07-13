Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.