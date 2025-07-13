MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Public Storage accounts for about 0.9% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $288.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.85.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.