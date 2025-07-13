Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,269 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

