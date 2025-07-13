Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

