Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,436,000. V2 Financial group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $576.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.11 and a 200 day moving average of $535.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

