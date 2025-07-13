Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Trading Down 0.7%

SO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.