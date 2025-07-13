Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkeley Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $576.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

