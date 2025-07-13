Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, and SK Telecom are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support immersive virtual worlds—often through virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 3D graphics, blockchain, gaming platforms or related hardware and software. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to businesses aiming to build the infrastructure, digital environments and social or economic ecosystems that underpin the “metaverse.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $163.29. 99,504,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,373,944. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $164.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.64. 2,696,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,143. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.40. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.87. 757,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28. Globant has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of Everbright Digital stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,056. Everbright Digital has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 133,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,232. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.64.

