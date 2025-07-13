Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle
Oracle Trading Down 1.9%
Oracle stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.