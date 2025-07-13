Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9%

ITW opened at $259.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

